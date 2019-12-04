Podcasts: Listen your way to business growth

If you are an entrepreneur, your most precious resource is time. Still, it is important to always keep learning from the latest trends, to best practices and everything in between. But when there isn’t enough time to sit and read an article or a book, attend conferences or meet your mentors, there’s still a convenient way to learn more about the startup world. Podcasts, that’s how. With so many options out there, here are some of the best to start you off. For information on trends Hosted by venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz of Andreessen Horowitz, a16z podcast provides entrepreneurs with digestible factoids on trends like cloud computing, big data and crypto tokens. Additionally, listeners have access to valuable advice on fundraising, management, hiring and more. Founded in 2009, a16z has built a global network of industry-leading influencers. Startup founders can use this insider intelligence to tackle industry roadblocks and scale with ease. Multiple episodes are released every week. On building a lean startup After penning a New York Times bestseller for innovative founders, author and entrepreneur Eric Ries went on to develop The Lean Startup Co. The complementary advanced learning hub provides live events, educational programming, and an online media library that expands upon the book’s core principles.

The podcast hosts industry leaders covering a wide variety of topics, with a focus on advanced management practices that transform culture, drive long-term growth, and enhance product development. Past topics have ranged from how to prevent your own domain expertise from getting in the way of responding to customer needs to the key steps to framing successful entrepreneurial experiments. On tech addiction Engadget is a weekly news show where your favourite Engadget editors tear themselves away from their crippling technology addiction, to discuss our collective crippling technology addiction. Engadget is updated multiple times a day with articles on gadgets and consumer electronics. It also posts rumours about the technological world, frequently offers opinion within its stories, and produces the weekly Engadget Podcast that covers tech and gadget news stories that happened during the week. In depth interviews with founders Startup Grind is best known for its global events designed to educate, inspire, and connect entrepreneurs, but has a podcast as well. In it are in-depth interviews with high-profile founders like Niklas Zennstrom of Skype and Steven Chen of YouTube. The podcast also invites popular authors like Nir Eyal, author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-forming Products, to expand upon the topics in their books, and leading venture capitalists to discuss topics like algorithmic investing. On creating profitable business The indie hackers is a collection of raw conversations with the founders behind profitable online businesses. Founder, Courtland Allen, has interviewed hundreds of people about how they’ve turned their ideas and side projects into profitable online businesses including the challenges, and tactics used.

