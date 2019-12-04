Podcasts: Listen your way to business growth
The podcast hosts industry leaders covering a wide variety of topics, with a focus on advanced management practices that transform culture, drive long-term growth, and enhance product development. Past topics have ranged from how to prevent your own domain expertise from getting in the way of responding to customer needs to the key steps to framing successful entrepreneurial experiments. On tech addiction Engadget is a weekly news show where your favourite Engadget editors tear themselves away from their crippling technology addiction, to discuss our collective crippling technology addiction. Engadget is updated multiple times a day with articles on gadgets and consumer electronics. It also posts rumours about the technological world, frequently offers opinion within its stories, and produces the weekly Engadget Podcast that covers tech and gadget news stories that happened during the week. In depth interviews with founders Startup Grind is best known for its global events designed to educate, inspire, and connect entrepreneurs, but has a podcast as well. In it are in-depth interviews with high-profile founders like Niklas Zennstrom of Skype and Steven Chen of YouTube. The podcast also invites popular authors like Nir Eyal, author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-forming Products, to expand upon the topics in their books, and leading venture capitalists to discuss topics like algorithmic investing. On creating profitable business The indie hackers is a collection of raw conversations with the founders behind profitable online businesses. Founder, Courtland Allen, has interviewed hundreds of people about how they've turned their ideas and side projects into profitable online businesses including the challenges, and tactics used.
