Kenya to host world travel awards in October 2020
We will have a fun packed weekend for all the delegates attending the gala. We will have pre and post delegate packages where guests coming to Kenya for the gala dinner will be able to experience the Kenyan magic. Delegates will be able to pre book specially created trips where they can travel to our beautiful white powder sandy beaches by air or by Madaraka Express train," she added. Nana further stated that a culinary experience showcasing all Kenyan mouth-watering cuisines will take place the night of October 2, 2020 before the gala ceremony. She pointed out that more will be communicated later on the WTA website when it goes live in January, 2020. In June this year, during the 26th Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony that was held in Mauritius, Nairobi was named Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination, while KICC was awarded Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference destination. KICC, through the ministry, will engage and partner with relevant stakeholders in the tourism sector to put up an auspicious event that will market the destination as a hub as well as offer best networking opportunities to the tourism industry players.
