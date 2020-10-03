Kenya to host world travel awards in October 2020

Kenya has revealed it will host the 27th edition of 2020 Africa and Indian Ocean World Travel Awards (WTA) on October 3, 2020. The dates announcement was made by the Chief Administrative Officer, Ministry of Tourism Mr. Joseph Boinnet while accompanied by Ms Nana Gecaga, Chief Executive Officer of KICC during the 26th edition of the grand final WTA gala ceremony held in Oman on November 28, 2019. The ceremony will be held at the iconic KICC and will attract hundreds of leading travel and tourism companies, travel and tourism leading figureheads and decision makers in the region. Ms Gecaga said the preparations and partners’ engagements have already started in order to put up a magnificent memorable event that will boost and motivate the Tourism sector to perform even better. The event will further position the destination as an attractive destination for Meetings, Incentives, Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions(MICE), also known as business tourism. “KICC will be the exclusive host partner for the event and efforts to embark on marketing & PR campaign to leverage on the event is ongoing. An attractive pre and post event delegate package has been prepared to allow all the delegates attending the award gala to experience Kenya at a special subsidised rate,” said Ms Gecaga.

“We will have a fun packed weekend for all the delegates attending the gala. We will have pre and post delegate packages where guests coming to Kenya for the gala dinner will be able to experience the Kenyan magic. Delegates will be able to pre book specially created trips where they can travel to our beautiful white powder sandy beaches by air or by Madaraka Express train,” she added. Nana further stated that a culinary experience showcasing all Kenyan mouth-watering cuisines will take place the night of October 2, 2020 before the gala ceremony. She pointed out that more will be communicated later on the WTA website when it goes live in January, 2020. In June this year, during the 26th Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony that was held in Mauritius, Nairobi was named Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination, while KICC was awarded Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference destination. KICC, through the ministry, will engage and partner with relevant stakeholders in the tourism sector to put up an auspicious event that will market the destination as a hub as well as offer best networking opportunities to the tourism industry players.

