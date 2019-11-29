Kenya, China eye industrial cooperation

Kenya and China are eyeing strengthened cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, machinery and equipment, agro-processing, transport, and ICT at an expo in Nairobi. The four-day China-Kenya Industrial Capacity Cooperation Expo that opened Tuesday provides a platform for public and private sector institutions from both countries to engage. Among the 83 Chinese enterprises participating in the expo are China Mobile, Foton and China Southern Airlines. Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy Guo Ce urged firms to increase investment in Kenya and enhance technology transfer.

