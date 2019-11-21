Tullow Oil holds meeting with West Pokot residents over Turkwel water
SEE ALSO :Kenya’s oil to fetch Sh8b over two yearsIn a meeting held at Lutheran biblical college in Kapenguria, West Pokot county commissioner Apollo Okello said the meeting was to engage stakeholders on proposed extraction of water from Turkwel dam to oil wells in Turkana. Apollo noted that surveys conducted by Tullow Oil Company showed that the Turkwel dam has sufficient water to support the oil extraction. “The members of public will also be engaged so that we move with the people and they will also benefit from the project,” He said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He urged political leaders to end the war of words and stop politicising the project. “Some people are saying the water has been sold. There is nothing like that and no agreement reached. We are at the initial stages and will engage the public and ask them how they want to benefit from the project. This will also uplift their living standards,” Okello said.
SEE ALSO :Tullow Oil calls off Uganda stake sale to Total, CNOOCHe said a series of meetings will be done which will include political leaders, professionals and residents.
