Bodies in Kericho mass grave linked to Nyamira hospital

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Police cordoned off the site of the mass grave at Kericho Public Cemetery. [Nikko Tanu, Standard]

An investigation into a mysterious mass grave discovered at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho last Friday has linked the deceased to 13 unclaimed bodies released from Nyamira County Referral Hospital on the same day.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it was looking into potential foul play amid claims that the bodies were interred in violation of standard burial procedures.

Detectives are also working to establish the exact number of people buried in the grave, the condition of the bodies following claims that some were mutilated, and whether court documents purportedly authorising the burial are authentic.

Five witnesses have already recorded statements, with investigators pursuing others.

"Detectives have since travelled to Nyamira and are actively interviewing all individuals involved in the process, including public health officers, drivers, escorts, and the cemetery caretaker," the DCI said in its statement.

During a search of the cemetery caretaker's residence, investigators found a photocopied court order purportedly issued by the Nyamira Law Courts, authorising the burial of seven unclaimed bodies.

Two casual gravediggers who first flagged the suspicious events alleged that the bodies arrived in a white vehicle in the early hours of Friday, accompanied by three occupants, including the driver.

The three reportedly talked to the cemetery caretaker, before offloading them in body bags.

The white Land Cruiser has since been impounded pending forensic assessment.

Meanwhile, DCI homicide experts are awaiting approval of a formal application, expected on Monday, March 24, to conduct further examinations to determine how the individuals died and establish their identities.

The incident was first reported to Kericho Police Station by a member of the public. Officers were subsequently dispatched and confirmed the presence of a fresh grave, which has since been cordoned off.

"We are trying to piece things together so that we know the nature of the incident," said Mwenda Ethaiba, the Kericho County Criminal Investigations Officer.