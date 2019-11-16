Efforts by University of Eldoret to bar auctioneers from selling its 20 vehicles flop

Lawyer Kipkoech Ng'etich centre with Former University of Eldoret Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration Professor Ezekiel Kiprop right and Finance Officer Hosea Sitienei left at Nakuru Law Courts during the hearing of their case on April 29, 2019. Kiprop and Sitienei had sued the University allegedly for unfair dismissal. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

Efforts by University of Eldoret to bar auctioneers from selling its 20 vehicles to recover a Sh38 million awarded to its former senior staff by the court have failed.This is after Nakuru Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Monica Mbaru declared a letter by the Court Deputy Registrar null and void. In the letter, the Employment and Labour Relations Court Deputy Registrar had recalled warrants of attachment by Kolato Auctioneers seeking to attach the institution’s vehicles valued at Sh45 million. “The notice by the Court Deputy Registrar on November 12, 2019 is hereby found irregular and of no legal force,” read an order by Justice Mbaru. The university through lawyer Erick Gumbo in a letter dated November 11, 2019 wrote to the Deputy Registrar informing the court that there was an order by the Supreme Court saying enforcement, execution and any other steps intended to implement judgment and Decree of Court of Appeal in Nakuru.

“We urge the court to decline the irregular invitation to issue warrants of attachment and sale in flagrant disobedience of Supreme Court orders,” read Gumbo’s letter. The judgment was in relation to a case filed by Prof Ezekiel Kiprop and Hosea Sitienei against the university.

