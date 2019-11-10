Dar bank ranks top in financial reporting

The bank, which has operations in Tanzania, Burundi, was also feted in the listed and international financial reporting standards (IFRS) compliance and the overall country category in Tanzania.

Tanzania lender CRDB Bank PLC has scooped the overall 2019 Financial Reporting Award.The bank, which has operations in Tanzania, Burundi, was also feted in the listed and international financial reporting standards (IFRS) compliance and the overall country category in Tanzania. The awards are organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya, the Capital Market Authority, the Nairobi Securities Exchange and the Public Sector Accounting Standard Board. NIC Bank in Kenya and Stanbic Bank Uganda Holdings Limited in Uganda were named the overall country awards. During the award ceremony held on Friday, Safaricom won in the industrial commercial service, while UAP Insurance emerged top in the insurance category. Faulu Microfinance won in the microfinance segment, Kenya Tea Development Agency in agriculture, Stima Sacco in sacco segment, Kenya Commercial Bank (integrated reporting), Co-operative Bank of Kenya (environmental and social reporting) and many others. This year the awards attracted 693 entries compared to last year’s 456. From the entries, 602 came from the public sector.

