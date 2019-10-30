Bank opens new branch in Mombasa

DIB Bank Kenya yesterday launched a new branch at Bondeni in Mombasa, increasing its footprint in the city to two.The bank seeks to meet the growing need of Shariah-compliant financial services in a city with a vibrant economy largely driven by Mombasa port and tourism. "Since we launched the DIB brand in Kenya two years ago, we have continued to invest in the country with the objective of growing our business and to be closer to our customers," said DIB Bank Kenya Chief Executive Peter Makau.

