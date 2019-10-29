MultiChoice has invested Sh59b in Kenya, report says

Vaibhav Rathi- Accenture Strategy Business Strategy Manager, Reatile Tekateka- MultiChoice Group Executive Head of Corporate Affairs, Ruth Omondi-Ag. Finance Manager MultiChoice Kenya and Wolfgang Popp, Accenture Strategy Principal Director at the launch of MultiChoice Kenya’s socio-economic impact report on October 24, 2019. [James Wanzala/Standard]

MultiChoice Kenya has said it has so far injected Sh59 billion into Kenya’s economy in a report released on Thursday.The report, which was done by Accenture Strategy after conducting an economic impact study, said the company had made both direct and indirect contribution to the country’s gross domestic product between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019. “The report highlights the value created for the economy and society, the creative industry, adjacent industries and consumers. The report provides an overview of the impact that MultiChoice has on both internal and external stakeholders and places the company in the context of the entire Kenyan economy while demonstrating the success of the business over the years,” said MultiChoice Kenya acting Finance Manager Ruth Omondi. The company’s economic impact was evaluated through its records on the procurement of goods and services and associated ripple effects through the economy. Accenture Strategy principal director Wolfgang Popp said companies need to focus not only on profits but adding value to the community they operate in.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.