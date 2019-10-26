Kenya set to join CMC body

Kenya is getting close to become a member of the global consulting council. In about two years, Kenya will be approved as a member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) – referred to as CMC-Global. According to Reema Nasser (pictured), the executive director of ICMCI, the journey takes about three years for a country to become a full member of the council. “Getting the Certified Management Consultant designation is the jewel in the crown for a consultant as it confirms that you have proved to the council and to clients that you are a competent consultant,” says Ms Nasser. The Management Consultants Association of Kenya (MCAK) is seeking to be the certifying body for the management consulting profession in the country. Certification will open doors for Kenyan consultants to operate in other countries that are members of ICMCI.

Eric Ngala, the chair of MCAK, says that this is a critical move for management consultants. “Management consulting bridges the gap from working to consulting and ensures those who transition have the right network and play to the code of conduct,” explains Mr Ngala.

