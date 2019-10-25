Fresh controversy over anti SGR demos as new outfit emerges

Cracks have emerged in the outfit that has been organising street demonstrations in the Port city of Mombasa opposed to government directive on use of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) after a section of truckers disowned protests.Speaking in Mombasa on Friday, the truckers led by Mr Paul Mwangi of Agen Palm Logistics said that they have started receiving business from the Port of Mombasa and were hauling containers to upcountry destinations after the government rescinded its earlier decision to compel importers to use SGR. ''We are getting business. We should never be lumped up together with civil society activists in the name of agitating for our rights. Cabinet Secretary James Macharia’s instructions have started being implemented and we do not see the need to engage the government in street protests,'' Mwangi said. Mwangi said that the activities and agendas of those behind the planned demonstrations are straining their relation with the government and affecting business.

''We are hereby disassociating ourselves with these people and wish to inform that we shall not accept this anymore,'' he said. Another Mombasa trader, Mr Peter Gishamba called on closer scrutiny by security agencies on activities of civil societies that have remained in the forefront in organising and planning street protests. ''We have achieved so much democratic space in Kenya today unlike many African states. Let no one take this for granted. Let’s continue to embrace dialogue and avoid being too confrontational,'' Gishamba said.

He said that it was in public domain that a sponsor to the Monday street protests have channeled funds to organisers of the protests under the aegis of the Fast Action Business Movement. The protestors have felt the weight of the government with teargas lobbied at them, arrests and detention but have remained put and vowed to carry on with their protests until the government discards the directive on SGR altogether.

A section of Coast politicians, scholars and activists want the flow of cargo controlled by market forces and argue that this decree on SGR haulage has shrunk Mombasa's economy by 12 per cent and wrecked the transport and logistics sectors leading to job losses especially in private Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and clearing and forwarding firms that have shut down for lack of cargo. CS Macharia announced the order had been suspended but local leaders desirous of immediate results doubt the state's sincerity and real intentions arguing that the suspension can be reversed and previous order imposed and so they took to the streets yesterday to pile pressure on the state. "The monopoly order had no legal basis. The government must admit it was an illegality and it was now being rectified instead of just saying the order has been suspended," said the MP who demanded guarantees that the alleged illegality will not be reimposed (sic),'' Mvita MP, Mr Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir . Mr Philip Jagero, the movements legal officer said that the illegal SGR orders have not only served to deprive the Mombasa business community of business, work and income. ''We demand that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) take immediate action against the CS Macharia, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing director for economic atrocities committed on Coastal business communities,''Jagero added.

The civil society activists rubbished the announcement on suspension of the SGR order alleging that while they welcomed the announcement, it remained illegal that it cannot be suspended but rescinded instead. ''We are skeptical of the long term effect of CS Macharia's orders, given that the original suspension of the order was issued in early August and ignored for two months, until protests forced the government's hand,'' they maintained. They further stated that they were fed up with CS Macharia's blunders in the critical docket and demanded for his immediate resignation. ''He is incompetent and should not hold any public office,'' they said.

