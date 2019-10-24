How a Sh350 million dream became a nightmare

Ian Kahara, a developer in Sigona Valley.

Sigona Valley development.

In 2013, Ian Kahara and Kimiti Wanjaria were listed among Forbes 30 under 30 African innovators and entrepreneurs.They, alongside Koigi Kahuria and Johnstone Waweru, had founded Serene Valley Properties, a residential development firm. At the time, they were recording success after success, and had just started Sigona Valley, a Sh350 million housing development they conceived in March 2012. Things seemed to have lined up just right for the four ambitious friends, who were then in their late 20s and early 30s. They felt certain they would make a mark in what was a thriving sector: real estate. Little did they know that the next few years would put them through the wringer. While their concept might have earned them continental recognition, translating that fame into real estate success has taken years.

The project, initially planned for completion in 10 months, is only now getting finished, six years on. First, banks turned their backs on the dreams of the four. Untested in the real estate front, no lender wanted to take a risk on them. “None of us had any prior experience in real estate development. For example, I was an IT specialist with little to show in a sector viewed as a rich man’s domain. People saw us as young and naïve. True, we had the family land to leverage on, but that was not enough for financiers to trust us with their cash,” says Mr Kahara. Home & Away caught up with Kahara last week at the project where a team of workers were putting the final touches on the homes, which are on sale for between Sh14 million and Sh18 million. The cost of the houses during the initial phase of the project was between Sh10.95 million and Sh13.95 million. The homes are situated on a steep slope overlooking Kerwa shopping centre in Kiambu County, and the development could fit anywhere in the city’s affluent suburbs. The 30 town houses have been built on four acres where Napier grass previously thrived. They offer sweeping views of the picturesque Ngong Hills to the south, Mount Suswa and Longonot to the west, and on a clear morning, you can make out the outline of Mount Kilimanjaro.

