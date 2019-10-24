How a Sh350 million dream became a nightmare
The project, initially planned for completion in 10 months, is only now getting finished, six years on. First, banks turned their backs on the dreams of the four. Untested in the real estate front, no lender wanted to take a risk on them. "None of us had any prior experience in real estate development. For example, I was an IT specialist with little to show in a sector viewed as a rich man's domain. People saw us as young and naïve. True, we had the family land to leverage on, but that was not enough for financiers to trust us with their cash," says Mr Kahara. Home & Away caught up with Kahara last week at the project where a team of workers were putting the final touches on the homes, which are on sale for between Sh14 million and Sh18 million. The cost of the houses during the initial phase of the project was between Sh10.95 million and Sh13.95 million. The homes are situated on a steep slope overlooking Kerwa shopping centre in Kiambu County, and the development could fit anywhere in the city's affluent suburbs. The 30 town houses have been built on four acres where Napier grass previously thrived. They offer sweeping views of the picturesque Ngong Hills to the south, Mount Suswa and Longonot to the west, and on a clear morning, you can make out the outline of Mount Kilimanjaro.
