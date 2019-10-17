Water features for your home

Bamboo can be used in the garden for various purposes.

Water fountains are a great way to create a focal point.The water not only has a cooling effect, but its sound can have a soothing effect. The sound from a water fall can also be used to mask uninvited sounds, like traffic from a nearby highway. Movement is created as the water falls and the splashing water provides visual coolness. Texture is added by using stone or tile. Selecting a mosaic pattern will add colour and pattern to the fountain to make it more interesting. Placing pebbles around the fountain will create an authentic ambiance and aquatic plants like lilies give the water body life as flat leaves and flowers glide on the shimmering surface.

