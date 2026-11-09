LSK pile pressure over missing lawyer Abshir Abdi

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The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) intensify campaign on missiong advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi. [Courtesy]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has intensified its campaign to secure the release of missing advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi.

LSK is calling on lawyers to turn out in large numbers on Tuesday as the High Court prepares to rule on an application seeking answers about his whereabouts.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society would pursue all available legal and institutional interventions until Abdi is safely reunited with his family and colleagues and those responsible for his disappearance are held accountable.

"The Society remains deeply concerned that the whereabouts of Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi remain unknown," he said.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns within the legal profession over the advocate's continued disappearance and demands for accountability from security agencies.

The High Court at Milimani is scheduled to deliver its ruling on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Habeas Corpus proceedings filed in connection with the disappearance.

LSK disclosed that some respondents had filed responses to the application but maintained that it would seek further directions requiring the relevant parties to appear before court and account for Abdi's whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

"LSK reiterates that it will not relent in pursuing all available legal, institutional and other lawful interventions until the Advocate is safely reunited with his family and colleagues and those responsible for his disappearance are held accountable," he said.

The society is now mobilising advocates to attend the proceedings and demonstrate solidarity with their missing colleague.

LSK has asked lawyers to conclude their court matters before joining the proceedings. Those with pending cases after midday have been encouraged to seek appropriate adjournments, where permissible, to enable them to participate.

Immediately after the court session, advocates will assemble at the Supreme Court parking area before marching along Taifa Road to Jogoo House, where they intend to demand a substantive response from the Inspector General of Police.

The planned demonstration follows a Purple Ribbon Protest March held on Friday, November 6, during which lawyers and members of the public presented a memorandum to the Office of the Inspector General at Jogoo House.

The society expects the National Police Service to respond substantively to the concerns and demands raised in the document, particularly regarding investigations and efforts to establish the advocate's whereabouts.

The matter has since become a major concern within the legal fraternity, with lawyers warning that attacks and disappearances targeting members of the profession threaten the independence of advocates, access to justice and the rule of law.

Kanjama said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated matter affecting one advocate or law firm but as a wider threat to the entire legal profession.

"The safety of one Advocate is the safety of the entire legal profession. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," he stated.

He further warned that the society would sustain demonstrations and other lawful interventions throughout the week until Abdi is safely returned and meaningful action is taken by the relevant authorities.

LSK also called on advocates to remain united and participate actively in the planned activities, saying intimidation, abductions and enforced disappearances targeting legal practitioners must not be tolerated.

"We shall not relent until Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi is safely returned. Danger to one advocate is danger to all," Kanjama declared.