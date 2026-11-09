Five weeks of traffic disruption as KeNHA begins Kihunguro Bridge works

Audio By Vocalize

KeNHA) said the closure would take effect on Sunday, November 15, and remain in place until December 20, 2026.

Motorists using the Thika Superhighway have been warned of five weeks of traffic disruptions following the planned closure of service lanes at Kihunguro to facilitate bridge construction works.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the closure would take effect on Sunday, November 15, and remain in place until December 20, 2026.

In a notice issued on Monday, November 9, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said contractors would undertake construction activities, including the pre-assembly and hoisting of the bridge superstructure.

"KeNHA informs the public of a temporary traffic disruption due to the closure of the Thika-bound service lanes at Kihunguro along the Thika Superhighway from Sunday, November 15, 2026, to Sunday, December 20, 2026," KeNHA said in a statement.

During the construction period, motorists travelling from Nairobi towards Thika will be required to use alternative routes to bypass the affected section.

According to KeNHA, traffic will be diverted through Shell Petrol Station before rejoining the Thika Superhighway. Motorists will also have the option of using the road behind the petrol station to reconnect with the highway.

"The Nairobi-Thika traffic will be directed to use the diversion via Shell Petrol Station back to the highway or behind Shell Petrol Station to rejoin Thika Superhighway as an alternative route during this period," the Authority stated.

KeNHA urged motorists and other road users to follow the temporary traffic arrangements and exercise caution around the construction area to minimise congestion and ensure safety.