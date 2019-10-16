Seed firm opens office in Narok

East African Seed company Marketing Manager Chege Macharia addressing Journalists in Narok during the opening of the new company's shop. (Robert Kiplagat, Standard)

The East African Seed Company, which has presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi has opened an office in Narok town to serve farmers in the South Rift counties.Speaking during the opening, Marketing Manager Chege Macharia said the company has only had its offices in Nairobi since its inception 40 years ago but due to devolution it had to move to the grassroots. "Since 1972, we have been based in Nairobi but the increase in the number of farmers flocking to our offices for services prompted us to get close to them,” he said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.