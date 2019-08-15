How to stay ahead of the pack in the industrial attachment race

Kenneth Njoroge, the Senior Careers Advisor at KU’s Centre for Career Development and Placement.

The Ministry of Education last year launched the Office of Career Services that will require all universities and tertiary institutions in Kenya to offer career support services.It emerged during the launch that Kenyatta University (KU), Strathmore University and the United States International University Africa had the best careers offices that were helping students to get internships and jobs, and even industrial attachment. Kenneth Njoroge, the Senior Careers Advisor at KU’s Centre for Career Development and Placement shares tips for students struggling to get industrial attachment. “Universities should find a way to engage the industry. And the MoUs they sign could include the various companies offering positions for industrial attachment, internships and jobs. At KU, the Centre for Career Development and Placement has a rich database of some of the leading recruiters that keep opening up vacancies that we advise our students to apply to. We also organise for career events where we invite the industry and encourage students to interact freely with representatives from various companies. Aggressive students forge many helpful networks with companies during such days. “Additionally, we provide individual lessons to students who step into the careers office looking to learn the best ways to write a CV especially for entry-level positions including internships and even industrial attachment. We also encourage students to network with senior students who have been to industrial attachment to help them learn the ropes. Students are also encouraged to keep contacts of alumni who recommend them for internship and industrial attachment at places where they work. In the past, we have encouraged our students to seek industrial attachment at Nita (National Industrial Training Authority), a state corporation that links universities and the industry by placing students on industrial attachment. Students who follow all regulations of Nita stand a high chance of getting an industrial attachment. Finally, we advise our students to start looking for industrial attachment early enough. When all universities release their students for industrial attachment almost at the same time, it becomes difficult to get attachment in the already crowded market. But those who start thinking of places to go for attachment during first semester in third-year usually have an edge over the rest.”

