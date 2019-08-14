Portland now to retain 600 workers
Last week, EAPCC sent a memo to workers informing them of the restructuring exercise that it said would involve all contract and permanent employees being declared redundant and having to reapply for their positions. "As a result of the restructuring programme, all positions in the company will be declared redundant and the employees released," said the memo in part. "Subsequently, all jobs will be reconfigured in terms of job consolidation and enrichment in line with the restructured and leaner organisation structure." The memo was, however, withdrawn later, with the firm saying it would issue a replacement notice on the intended company restructuring and staff rationalisation exercise. Yesterday, Mr Nthei said the company had held consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure the process is carried out fairly with the affected staff offered a severance package. "This is a progressive staff rationalisation exercise which recognises the criticality of the current core workforce in the continuous operations of the company," said the MD. "We will manage this process fairly, equitably without any discrimination and in the best interest of all parties involved to ensure that no adverse negative impact will be felt while simultaneously serving our customers." The company last week revealed it had been recording Sh8 million in daily losses, worsening its already bleak financial position, making its turnaround strategy untenable. The restructuring programme, Mr Nthei said, will be implemented on a phased basis to ensure that normal operations are not disrupted.
