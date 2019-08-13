Roundup: Farmers advised against weed killer use
SEE ALSO :Sh6.5b hospital 'delayed' by StatePhilip Nyandieka, the general manager Tinga, East Africa’s largest tractor sharing platform said it is evident that many countries, including France and Austria, have realised the danger with these herbicides. “If countries in Europe are banning them, why should we continue using them at the expense of our health?” he posed at a recent stakeholders’ forum in Naivasha. There is growing public support for a ban on glyphosates. Agronomists have also raised the red flag over the use of risky weed killers that are used on various crops. Studies indicate that farmers also apply glyphosate on crops such as oats and wheat.
SEE ALSO :American runner Grunewald dies
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.