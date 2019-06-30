EABL posts Sh11.5b profit after tax
SEE ALSO :Kin of British seaman to be paid for EABL sharesInnovations contributed to Sh20.3 billion to stand at 24 per cent of the net revenues across its markets mainly driven by brands such as Serengeti Lite, Tusker Cider, Chrome Vodka, Captain Morgan Gold and Uganda Waragi Pineapple. The Group’s capital expenditure stood at Sh11.7 billion with the completion of the new Kisumu brewery. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Sh6.0 per share. The total dividend for the year Is Sh8.5 per share.
