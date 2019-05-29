Passengers stranded as transport paralysed in L. Victoria

Passengers who travel in Lake Victoria with heavy cargo are stranded after the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) stopped operations of a ferry services provider in the area.The KMA barred Mbita Ferry Services Ltd from operating its vessels in the lake for indefinite duration over alleged failure to comply with maritime regulations on Wednesday last week. On Wednesday, a number of traders in Mbita town revealed tribulations they undergo due to lack of the ferry services. The traders said lack of services is hampering transport in Lake Victoria.

“Traders with perishable goods and heavy cargo who transport their goods from Mbita to Kisumu are now forced to rely on the road which consumes a lot of time. There is a serious problem with transport in the lake,” said Hesborn Ouma, trader. Meanwhile, Mbita Ferry Services Ltd Manager James Orage called on the KMA to lift the ban. Orage said they had provided the KMA with the required documents, which prove their worthiness to operate but the authority had not given them the green light.

