Passengers stranded as transport paralysed in L. Victoria
SEE ALSO :Activist in bid to block Nyong’o beach plans“Traders with perishable goods and heavy cargo who transport their goods from Mbita to Kisumu are now forced to rely on the road which consumes a lot of time. There is a serious problem with transport in the lake,” said Hesborn Ouma, trader. Meanwhile, Mbita Ferry Services Ltd Manager James Orage called on the KMA to lift the ban. Orage said they had provided the KMA with the required documents, which prove their worthiness to operate but the authority had not given them the green light.
