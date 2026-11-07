Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre

When Jesus Christ called his 12 disciples, he told them he would make them fishers of men. Their mission was to spread the Gospel and convert sinners into his followers. However, when Paul Makenzi started his church, it morphed into a cult. Instead of saving souls, he led his followers to their deaths.
He led men, women and children to starve themselves to death. Those who did not die from starvation were allegedly bludgeoned to death by him and his adherents.
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