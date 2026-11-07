Age of girl at centre of defilement case against Lumakanda police boss

Lumakanda OCS Wycliffe Kwendo is accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl at their home in Lugari. [Courtesy, ODPP]

A 14-year-old girl has told a court how Lumakanda Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Wycliffe Kwendo allegedly defiled her at her home on September 26 before offering her Sh20,000.

The hearing before Kakamega Senior Principal Magistrate James Ongo'ndo has become a battleground over the victim's age, a critical factor under Kenya's Sexual Offences Act that determines the applicable sentence if an accused person is convicted.