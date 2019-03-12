Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX plane

The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. [Photo: Reuters]

MEXICO CITY,- Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had suspended the operation of its six Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes until it had clear information about the investigation into the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet on Sunday.“Flights operated with these planes will be covered by the rest of the fleet,” Aeromexico said in a statement. This comes at a time when Boeing Company on late Sunday told of plans of postponing the ceremonial debut of its 777X widebody aircraft after Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that left 157 dead. Boeing said that after the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 it is focused on “supporting” the airline and would not proceed with Wednesday’s planned debut of the 777X in Seattle. “We will look for an opportunity to mark the new plane with the world in the near future,” the company said.