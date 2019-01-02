5 books every entrepreneur should read in 2019

By Warren E. Buffett (Author), Lawrence A. Cunningham You can choose to learn by your personal experiences through trial and error until success is achieved.

However, some would argue that it is even better and more effective to learn from others’ experiences because, well, there’s just not enough time and resources for you to do it all by yourself. After all, why trouble yourself with failed experiments when one on the riches men ever already penned a worthy ready to set you on the right trajectory? Just like any sport, when it comes to business, you have to learn the fundamentals in order to achieve your full potential. Many businesses fail because they lack the basic understanding of what it takes to sustain a business. Think of this book as a tried and tested ‘shortcut’ to success.

By Neil Patel, Patrick Vlaskovits and Jonas Koffler Hustle gives a guideline on how to look at life with a new approach based on finding your unique talents and better enjoying the opportunities which come your way. It is a fun and practical guide to changing the way you live, work, and thrive in an increasingly uncertain world.

By Timothy Ferriss Time management is one of the most challenging concepts not just for entrepreneurs but just about everyone. The book shows how one can turn 80 hours of work a week into four hours while achieving the same results.

It is very important to make every single hour count as an up-and-coming entrepreneur. Whether your dream is escaping the rat race, experiencing high-end world travel, or earning a monthly five-figure income with zero management, The 4-Hour Workweek is the blueprint.By Dale Carnegie Networks are incredibly powerful and can help entrepreneurs grow so quickly. This book is about the art of persuading people in the workspace and building long-lasting relationships with clients, colleagues and stakeholders. Dale Carnegie’s rock-solid, time-tested advice has carried countless people up the ladder of success in their business and personal lives. It is one of the most groundbreaking and timeless bestsellers of all time with more than 15 million copies sold.By Robert Kiyosaki You’ve probably already heard about this one, but it is a classic read whose lessons have passed the test of time. The book gives invaluable tips on financial literacy with teachings on personal finance. It also explores the characteristics common to wealthy people. The authors of this bestseller challenge readers to think outside the box and adjust their mindset about money. Whether you’ve read it already or not, it’s definitely a good idea to pick it up this new year. Learn from experts and make money work for you!