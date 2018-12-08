Sh5 billion irrigation scheme kicks off Next Story
Sasini to expand markets abroad

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3
Sasini Chairman Naushad Merali.

Listed agriculture firm Sasini has embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign aimed at tapping into new markets to increase revenue streams.

Chairman Naushad Merali said Friday that besides deepening its presence in the traditional markets, the company was fast-tracking strategies to tap into new market segments in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

ALSO READ: Coffee glut cuts farmers earnings to Sh14.5 billion

“Apart from the untapped but high potential market sections in EU, the market expansion plan will further be rolled out in Asian and Middle East countries where demand for coffee and macadamia nuts has recently gone up due to expansion of the middle class and increased economic growth,” said Mr Merali.  

Speaking during a Farmers Open Day at Ndumberi Coffee Mill in Kiambu County, the chairman said the company will spend a substantial budget on marketing and networking with overseas buyers.

Sasini has for the last few years been diversifying its markets in search of lucrative opportunities and cushioning affiliated coffee farmers against market volatility.

The company has included macadamia and avocados in its export basket to increase shareholders’ earnings.

“As promised last year, we wish to offer all macadamia farmers an opportunity to deal directly with our factory. It is our commitment to offer competitive prices for quality nuts,” said Merali.

