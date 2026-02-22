×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

US Secret Service says shot dead man trying to access Trump Florida estate

By AFP | Feb. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A view of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2024, seen from across the water in West Palm Beach, Florida. [AFP]

The US Secret Service said Sunday its agents had shot and killed an armed man who breached the security perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident, which officials said happened around 1:30 am (0630 GMT).

Secret Service agents fired at a man after they saw him "unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X.

The suspect, a man in his early 20s, "was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can," the agency said in a statement.

Agents confronted the man and fired shots. No US officers were injured, the agency said that no "Secret Service protectees" were present in Mar-a-Lago at the time.

The individual was pronounced deceased.

"The only words that we said to him was 'drop the items' which means the gas can and the shotgun," Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters.

"At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw said. A deputy and two Secret Service agents then shot him.

Trump, who often spends his weekends in Mar-a-Lago, has been the target of several assassination plots or attempts.

Earlier this month, Ryan Routh, 59, who plotted to assassinate the president at a Florida golf course in September 2024, two months before the US election, was sentenced to life in prison.

Routh's planned attack on Trump came two months after an assassination attempt on the Republican leader in Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Matthew Crooks fired several shots during a rally, one of them grazing Trump's right ear.

That attack, in which a rallygoer was killed, proved to be a turning point in Trump's return to power. Crooks was immediately shot and killed by security forces and his motive remains unknown.

The incident was the latest in a series of episodes of political violence in a highly polarized country.

The name of the suspect in the Sunday incident has not been released while officials attempt to contact his relatives.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Trump Home Break-In Mar-a-Lago Resort US Secret Service President Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
48 mins ago
Edwin Sifuna: The surging political firestorm that is hard to ignore
Opinion
By Macharia Munene
48 mins ago
Pray and fast, but also take care of care of animals during Lent
Opinion
By Cecilia Kimuyu
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
By Irene Githinji 48 mins ago
Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
By Nikko Tanui 48 mins ago
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
By Mercy Kahenda 48 mins ago
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
By Robert Kituyi 48 mins ago
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved