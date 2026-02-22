DCI says 'Linda Mwananchi' rally organisers armed supporters as man killed

Audio By Vocalize

Tension gripped Mbale town in Vihiga County after several youths were injured in running battles ahead of the 'Linda Mwananchi' rally on February 21, 2026.

[Brian Kisanji, Standard]

An autopsy conducted on the body of George Otobe, the man killed during a ‘Linda Mwananchi’ rally in Kakamega, on Saturday, has revealed that the deceased succumbed to multiple severe head injuries inflicted by an angry mob.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in a statement, said that initial findings of its investigation into the killing indicated that Otobe was the first to stab another rally attendee identified as Hussein Hassan before bystanders pounced on him.

Hassan is still nursing his injuries.

“Preliminary investigations have established that Otobe allegedly stabbed Hussein Hassan in the head after an altercation, provoking bystanders to retaliate against Otobe, which ultimately resulted in his death,” read part of the statement.

It added: “A knife was recovered from the scene, and Otobe's body was transported to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem examination.”

Otobe worked as a bodaboda rider in Kisumu, his residence, but had travelled to Kakamega for the political rally led by embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

During the rally, rival factions engaged each other at some point, with police lobbing teargas at another point.

DCI officers probing the matter are also chasing leads pointing to some of the rally organisers accused of arming their supporters for the event which saw a mammoth crowd fill Kakamega’s Amalemba Grounds to the brim.

“Investigations into this incident have commenced in earnest, and all those found culpable, whether for the mob injustice or any related offences, including arming supporters, will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law. No one is above the law,” the agency said.

This marks the second death from the Linda Mwananchi rallies after another man, Vincent Ayomo, was killed in Kitengela on Sunday, February 15.

A postmortem showed that Oyomo died from a bullet shot to the face as police dispersed a crowd that gathered to listen to the group opposed to the government.

The DCI has urged all organisers and attendees of political rallies to maintain peace in line with Article 37 of the constitution, which gives every Kenyan the right to assemble, to demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities, provided they remain peaceful and unarmed.