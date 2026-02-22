Sifuna alleges state leaked their flight details

Audio By Vocalize

Edwin Sifuna and other political leaders address a mammoth crowd during the ODM 'Linda Mwananchi' rally at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega town on February 21, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, on Sunday, accused the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and unnamed airlines of compromising the security of his delegation headed to the ‘Linda Mwanachi’ rally held at Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega yesterday.

According to Sifuna, the Authority failed to block a crowd allegedly opposed to their plans from accessing the Kisumu International Airport, where they were reportedly scheduled to land before proceeding to Kakamega.

He alleged that the group ‘hired’ to disrupt their arrival mapped out their itinerary after some airlines leaked details of their flights to the Ministry of Interior, where the plan was hatched.

“We need to hear from KAA whether Kisumu is still an International Airport and whether they can still guarantee the safety of all passengers transiting through there. How they allowed goons to barricade the airport needs to be explained,” Sifuna wrote on X.

The Standard could not independently verify Sifuna’s claims. Some images that have since gone viral online show a big group of people outside the airport.

On his part, former Nyamira Senator Mong’are Okong’o urged against the disclosure of passenger travel manifests, noting that it could erode confidence in public safety.

Despite the controversy, Sifuna reported that his allies were safely back in Nairobi after their rally, which was dotted with violent incidents that left one dead.

The team included MPs Babu Owino, Caleb Amisi, Caroli Omondi, Anthony Kibagendi, Governor James Orengo, and Senator Godfrey Osotsi.