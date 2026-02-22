×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sifuna alleges state leaked their flight details

By Denis Omondi | Feb. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Edwin Sifuna and other political leaders address a mammoth crowd during the ODM 'Linda Mwananchi' rally at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega town on February 21, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, on Sunday, accused the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and unnamed airlines of compromising the security of his delegation headed to the ‘Linda Mwanachi’ rally held at Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega yesterday.

According to Sifuna, the Authority failed to block a crowd allegedly opposed to their plans from accessing the Kisumu International Airport, where they were reportedly scheduled to land before proceeding to Kakamega.

He alleged that the group ‘hired’ to disrupt their arrival mapped out their itinerary after some airlines leaked details of their flights to the Ministry of Interior, where the plan was hatched.

“We need to hear from KAA whether Kisumu is still an International Airport and whether they can still guarantee the safety of all passengers transiting through there. How they allowed goons to barricade the airport needs to be explained,” Sifuna wrote on X.

The Standard could not independently verify Sifuna’s claims. Some images that have since gone viral online show a big group of people outside the airport.

On his part, former Nyamira Senator Mong’are Okong’o urged against the disclosure of passenger travel manifests, noting that it could erode confidence in public safety.

Despite the controversy, Sifuna reported that his allies were safely back in Nairobi after their rally, which was dotted with violent incidents that left one dead.

The team included MPs Babu Owino, Caleb Amisi, Caroli Omondi, Anthony Kibagendi, Governor James Orengo, and Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi Rally Kisumu International Airport
.

Latest Stories

Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
52 mins ago
Edwin Sifuna: The surging political firestorm that is hard to ignore
Opinion
By Macharia Munene
52 mins ago
Pray and fast, but also take care of care of animals during Lent
Opinion
By Cecilia Kimuyu
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
By Irene Githinji 52 mins ago
Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
By Nikko Tanui 52 mins ago
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
By Mercy Kahenda 52 mins ago
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
By Robert Kituyi 52 mins ago
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved