survey
Google to curb gender bias in translation Next Story
Uber to launch cautious self-driving cars Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

US probe of China's Huawei includes bank fraud accusations: sources

By Reuters | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 09:03, Updated December 7th 2018 at 09:09 GMT +3
A woman walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China. [Photo: Reuters]

WASHINGTON- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer was arrested as part of a US investigation into an alleged scheme to use the global banking system to evade US sanctions against Iran, according to people familiar with the probe.

The United States has been looking since at least 2016 into whether Huawei shipped US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws, Reuters reported in April.

ALSO READ: US urges China to crackdown fentanyl exportation

More recently, the probe has included whether the company used HSBC Holdings Plc to conduct illegal transactions involving Iran, the people said.

Companies are barred from using the US financial system to funnel goods and services to sanctioned entities. If the mobile phone and telecoms equipment maker conducted such transactions and then misled HSBC about their true nature, it could be guilty of bank fraud, experts say.

Huawei declined to comment, but said in a statement after the arrest that it complies with all applicable export control and sanctions laws and other regulations.

An HSBC spokesperson declined to comment. HSBC is not under investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

RELATED TOPICS:
HSBC
Huawei Technologies
Iran
United States
China

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

U.S. to send observers to Bangladesh election

U.S. to send observers to Bangladesh election

China optimistic on US talks at G20 summit

China optimistic on US talks at G20 summit

US life expectancy drops again as overdoses climb

US life expectancy drops again as overdoses climb

YouTube to offer free shows, movies for users

YouTube to offer free shows, movies for users




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited