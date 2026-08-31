Where is Sang? Key suspect remains missing as another cop linked to Dr Mutiso's murder seized in Uganda

One of the police officers on the run and linked to the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso has been arrested while in hiding in Kampala, Uganda.
Police Constable Collins Kiplangat Bett was smoked out of Kyanja Heights flats in Nakawa suburbs of Kampala on Saturday by a special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.
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