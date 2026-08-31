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MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 31, 2026
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Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda.[File, Standard]

Members of Parliament have questioned the measures taken by the Government to address the growing proliferation of adulterated alcoholic drinks in the country, as debate on substandard liquor persists.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda last week sought a statement from the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security regarding the proliferation of adulterated alcohol drinks, amid increased reports of unscrupulous individuals purportedly engaging in the production, distribution and sale of adulterated alcoholic beverages.

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Related Topics

Adulterated Alcohol MP Naisula Lesuuda Public Safety Public Health
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