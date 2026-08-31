Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Hundreds remain stranded as aviation workers' strike enters day two

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The strike began on Sunday after aviation workers declared go-slows across Kenyan airports. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi and other airports on Monday as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) strike entered its second day.

Travellers scheduled to fly through Kenya’s busiest airport spent the night in airport lobbies awaiting guidance from airlines amid widespread disruptions.

By Monday morning, several airlines had begun arranging hotel transfers for passengers affected by the industrial action.

The strike began on Sunday after aviation workers declared go-slows across Kenyan airports, disrupting operations at JKIA, Moi International Airport in Mombasa and other facilities.

The workers are demanding improved welfare, better working conditions and implementation of previously agreed employment benefits.

KAWU Secretary-General Moss Ndiema said members had downed their tools at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Jambojet, and would not resume work until their grievances with the three institutions were addressed.

The strike followed the collapse of a framework agreement signed on July 27, after Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir brought together the union and four employers named in an earlier strike notice.

The agreement had set out a timetable for each organisation to engage directly with KAWU in negotiations aimed at resolving the workers’ grievances.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders have urged the government to urgently intervene, warning that the strike could inflict billions of shillings in losses on the industry.

Mohammed Hersi, the immediate former chairman of the Kenya Tourism Federation, warned that continued disruptions could damage Kenya’s reputation as a tourism destination.

“A tourist who cannot trust that their flight will depart on schedule does not simply tolerate the inconvenience. They quietly choose Zanzibar, Mauritius, or Cape Town next time, and they tell their friends to do the same,” Hersi said.

The disruption comes at a critical time for Kenya’s aviation and tourism sectors, with stakeholders warning that prolonged industrial action could lead to flight cancellations, additional costs for airlines and passengers, and loss of confidence among international travellers.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KAWU Strike Flight Disruptions JKIA
.

Latest Stories

Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
By Julius Chepkwony 5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
Why nurses strike is far from over
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Why nurses strike is far from over
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved