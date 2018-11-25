Mozambican Head of State Filipe Nyusi hails efficiency at Mombasa Port

| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 24th 2018 at 23:30 GMT +3

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi (left) is flanked by Deputy President William Ruto (centre), Transport Cabinet Secretary Dr. James Macharia (second right) and Kenya Ports Authority chairman Rtd Major general Joseph Kibwana (right) during a tour of the port of Mombasa, November 24, 2018. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Visiting Mozambique Head of State, Filipe Nyusi on Saturday commended efficiency in cargo handling at Mombasa port.

Addressing the media at the port, President Nyusi who is on a State visit to Kenya said he was impressed by the increase and efficiency in cargo handling at the facility, which is gateway to the larger East Africa. He toured the port accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto.

Nyusi arrived in Mombasa on Friday and met President Uhuru Kenyatta late last week when the two leaders signed several bilateral deals, including a visa protocol.

In the protocol, Mozambique abolished visa requirements for visiting Kenyans. Kenya will now import gas from the southern African nation.

When he met President Kenyatta Nyusi also hailed the Kenya government for granting citizenship to ethnic Makonde, a tribe living on the Kenyan coast which has been stateless since independence.

The Makonde came to Kenya to work on British plantations during the colonial period. They trace their roots to northern Mozambique and southern Tanzania.

“Governments have invested heavily in port infrastructure. We are seeing benefits of all these with efficiency picking up well,’’ he said, adding that ports allover the world are key catalyst in boosting economies of nations. He said that he was impressed with the investment at the Port of Mombasa that has seen establishment of a second container terminal. ‘’As governments, we remain key in business facilitation to enable environment on where commerce and trade thrives,’’ he said.

The visiting Head on State was received at KPA Headquarters by Deputy President William Ruto, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary , Ms Monica Juma and his Transport counterpart, Mr James Macharia. Nyusi is also expected to attend the Blue Economy Conference that starts tomorrow in Nairobi.