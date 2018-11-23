survey
Auditing firms face probe over scandals Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya Power profit drops to Sh1.9billion, declares no dividend

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 10:30, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 10:38 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Utility firm Kenya Power has recorded Sh1.9 billion net-profit compared to Sh5.3 billion declared in 2017 full year results.

ALSO READ: Worry for electricity producers as number of large users decline

The company did not declare any dividend to the shareholders and attributed the drop in profit to an increase in transmission and distribution costs.

During the year under review, the profit before tax decreased by 60 percent to Sh3billion from Sh7.7billion in the previous year.

Kenya’s sole power distributor said total revenue rose to Sh125.85 billion from Sh120.74 billion in the year ended June, helped by a 2 percent growth in electricity sales of Sh95.46 billion.

Transmission and distribution costs rose 14 percent to Sh39.63 billion, the power company said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Power
Ben Chumo
Charles Keter

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Firms get Sh9b pay-off to end costly power deals

Firms get Sh9b pay-off to end costly power deals

Sh10 billion estate street lighting project goes dark

Sh10 billion estate street lighting project goes dark

US firm wants Kenya Power to pay dues

US firm wants Kenya Power to pay dues

Kenya Power ordered to reconnect power supply

Kenya Power ordered to reconnect power supply




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited