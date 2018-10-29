survey
Chinese firms to showcase career opportunities

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 28th 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

Chinese workers at the entrance of the railway tunnel at Ngong, Kajiado County, on 25 September 2018. [Ptereson Githaiga, Standard]

A consortium of more than 90 multinational companies from China operating in Kenya will today showcase career opportunities for Kenyan youth.

Under the aegis of the Kenya China Economic Trade Association (KCETA), the firms said the move is part of their strategy to roll out sustainable human resource development programmes geared at promoting career growth for local youth.

To this end, the firms will be hosting a one-day career fair in Nairobi to raise awareness on career and job opportunities for local youth in the respective firms.

Some of the participating firms include Huawei Technologies, China Road and Bridge Corporation, Sinohydro Corporation and AVIC International.

At the career fair, the firms operating in various economic sectors, including building and construction, ICT, automotive, mining, media and related economic sectors, will showcase their corporate profiles and share numerous available opportunities.

“As a crucial player in the country, we believe it is our mission to build good businesses in Kenya to boost the economy favorably,” she said in a statement.

