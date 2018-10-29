survey
International Monetary Fund queries Tanzania Stats Law

By Bloomberg | Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 28th 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

The International Monetary Fund raised questions over Tanzania’s amendments to the national statistics law, just weeks after the World Bank expressed concerns over the revisions.

ALSO READ: Pressure as interest on foreign loans up 145pc

In September, Tanzania’s lawmakers passed amendments that criminalise publication of figures that haven’t been approved by the statistician-general, changes that the World Bank said were “out of line with international standards.”

The alterations also impose fines or a minimum three-year jail term on anyone found guilty of questioning official figures.

Presidential approval

“We are awaiting further information from the authorities about the implications of the amendments and any regulations that may be issued to operationalise them,” the IMF Resident Representative Bhaswar Mukhopadhyay said in an emailed response to questions.

The Dar es Salaam-based Citizen newspaper reported this month that the World Bank froze disbursement of a $50 million (Sh5 billion) grant to Tanzania because of the amendments.

Rights activists have warned that passage of the law, which is yet to receive presidential approval, is part of a broader government crackdown on dissent and criticism of its political and economic records.

IMF officials will conduct an Article IV-related mission to Tanzania at the end of November.

ALSO READ: Kenya's revenue target down, debt portfolio up

