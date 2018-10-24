KAA report on airports in Kenya, JKIA tops list

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 15:30, Updated October 24th 2018 at 15:53 GMT +3

Passengers at JKIA Nairobi.Jomo Kenyatta International Airport recorded the highest passenger turnouts on September in relation to September 2016. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Aviation Authority has released a report on the performance of various airports in the country.

According to the report, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport recorded the highest passenger turnouts on September 2017 in relation to September 2016.

ALSO READ: So you want to publish an eBook?

About 687,669 passengers were confirmed by the report by September compared to 635,522 noted in the same period in 2016.

Also, Freight received by JKIA rose from 25.8 million in 2016 to 33.9 million in 2017 a 31 percent increase. Under the same period, the number of aircrafts which landed at the terminus rose to 9,404 from 9,115.

Moi International Airport Mombasa realized an increase in passenger movements of 120,949, a 16 percent increase while that of cargo decreased by 18 percent in the same period. The airport registered a growth in the number of aircrafts that landed in the field on September 2018.

In Kisumu International Airport, passenger movements were up by 37.7 percent to record 39,653. A total of 996 aircrafts landed recording a 64.1 percent increase from September 2017 when only 607 flights were recorded with no cargo registered in the period.

Eldoret International Airport registered a 10 percent increase in passenger movements while that of cargo declined by 21 percent under the same period. Flights recorded in the airport rose to 755, a 14.2 percent increase in the period under review.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Airports in Mombasa, Dubai and Entebbe topped the three most preferred by most travelers out of JKIA in the same period.

ALSO READ: Tana River plans commercial air service at Hola