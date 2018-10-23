Internet to ease border clearances

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 21:45 GMT +3

Secretary for Trade Joyce Gundo, Kentrade Chairman Suleiman Shahbal and CEO Amos Wangora during the launch of the Internet at Namanga. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) has rolled out Internet and wi-fi connectivity to ease clearance of goods and people at Namanga, Busia, Taveta, Malaba, and Isebania border points.

The service, which has also been extended to the cargo section of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Port of Mombasa can now be utilised by State agencies at border points.

ALSO READ: ICT Ministry offers help to secure dying language

Trade Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo , represented by the Secretary for Trade Joyce Ogundo said the Government’s move aims to reduce the cost of doing business and enhance trade facilitation.

“Using ICT as an enabler, the business community and citizens have been accorded seamless services in addition to giving them the opportunity to access Government services anytime at their convenience,” he said during the launch.

He noted that the single window system allowing traders to lodge documentation for approvals by State agencies through the single electronic platform has saved time and costs for traders.

Kenyan borders

KenTrade Chief Executive Amos Wangora said the agency has implemented 21 modules in the Kenya TradeNet System - enabling better coordination among government agencies involved in clearance of cargo along the Kenyan borders.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“Today, we have progressively implemented all the 21 modules as envisaged, and we have over 10,500 users making various transactions through the System,” he said. “We have 35 State agencies on the TradeNet System and we are processing close to 600,000 transactions annually.”

The system has also been integrated with banks and two mobile payment solutions through the Kenya Revenue Authority’s iTax system, which has made it easier for the traders to submit documents and make payments to the State electronically.

Mr Wangora said under the World Bank’s Kenya Investment Climate Programme 2, KenTrade has facilitated State agencies at the borders with 35 laptops to be used for trade facilitation.

ALSO READ: Tickets sell out a week to KQ inaugural flight to New York

The event was attended by KenTrade Chairman Suleiman Shabhal who said Internet connectivity will facilitate trade and increase Kenya’s competitiveness”.

Mr Shabhal said ICT hasseen the clearing of one passenger reduce to 1.5 minutes from the previous seven minutes.

Chairman Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association William Ojonyo said the “wi-fi connectivity will reduce paperwork and physical engagements at one stop border post.