CRBs set for annual members’ meet

| Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 5th 2018 at 18:57 GMT +3

Metropol Corporation Managing Director (MD) Samuel Omukoko in an earlier event. Metropol Corporation will host this year’s annual meeting of credit reporting agencies. [David Njaaga/Standard]

Metropol Corporation will host this year’s annual meeting of credit reporting agencies. The local credit reference bureau is Africa’s representative in Asiagate, a lobby formed by a group of well-established credit reporting agencies in Asia.

Its members are specifically selected based on their size, establishment, integrity and reputation.

Currently, it covers China, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Representatives exchange business information on companies that are engaged in cross-border trade within member countries.

Metropol Group Managing Director Sam Omukoko said in a statement it suppies reports to members from countries in Africa. “With 16 countries and over 12 million records in our database, Asiagate can tell you all you need to know about a trading partner,” said Mr Omukoko (pictured).

The issues on the conference agenda include cybersecurity, cross-border data exchange, the impact of the new financial reporting standard dubbed IFRS9, the growth of the fintech subsector and other emerging market opportunities.

