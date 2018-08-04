Hass Petroleum opens new service station

| Published Sat, August 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 3rd 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

Hass Petroleum Group has opened its new service station along Juja Road. [Courtesy]

Oil marketer Hass Petroleum Group has opened its new service station along Juja Road. This new station brings the total number of service stations to 18 countrywide.

“This is our second station in Nairobi and we shall be rolling out more stations by the end of the year. Our target is to have 20 service stations countrywide by end of 2018. Come mid-2019, Hass Petroleum will be having a total of 40 stations across the country. This is part of our strategic plan of expanding locally,” says Group General Manager Specialty, Hass Petroleum Group, Ahmed Yunis.

The firm will also open training centres for motorists, boda boda operators and consumers.

“Our aim is not just selling petroleum and lubricant products, we shall be training our customers on safe usage of all our products as this will strengthen their trust in us,” said Yunis.

This new station will comprise of a service bay, tyre centre, carwash, lubricant shop and LPG centre.

The oil marketer recently has partnered with Muscat-based Oman Trading International to market its petroleum products in East Africa. Oman Trading International (OTI) had earlier acquired 40 per cent stake in Hass Petroleum Group.

