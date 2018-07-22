| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 21st 2018 at 22:25 GMT +3

Kenyan youth will get IT education after Silicon Valley' IT company signs deal with Mombasa County to establish academies. [Courtesy]

Kenyan youth will get information technology education after a reputable firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mombasa County Government to establish academies.

Cisco Systems, a Silicon Valley leading internet provider will launch the pilot project in institutions in Mombasa in an effort to help youth learn the changing trends in the digital era and prepare them for the job market.

Cisco Corporate Affairs Manager for East Central Southern Africa and Indian Ocean Island, Hital Muraj said they will offer an education programme in IT to give the youths a competitive cutting in the global job market.

During a two-day training conference in Mombasa for more than 70 Cisco academy trainers from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and 47 academies in the country, Muraj said that the program has a special academy for women in technical institutions who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and deaf youths.

"The job market has changed. It is not about just networking but problem solving and how you relate with people. So the academies impart skills relevant to the IT job market. We also teach entrepreneurial skills, problem solving, and critical thinking," she said.

Institutions that will benefit from the programme are Technical and Vocational Education and Training, polytechnics, colleges and high schools that have computers.

Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi said the academies will churn out IT savvy personnel who will be integral in the 2035 smart city plan. "I appreciate the partnership between Cisco, Swahili Pot Hub and the Kenya National Polytechnic," said Dr Kingi.