Incitement not good for Turkana oil, warns Governor John Lonyangapuo

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 14:38, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3

Armed police officers escort tanktainers loaded with crude oil from the Ngamia 8 Oil Well in Nakukulas, Turkana County.

ELDORET, KENYA: West Pokot governor Professor John Lonyangapuo has warned leaders against incitement saying it is likely to jeopardize crucial activities and benefits that communities could achieve.

The governor was responding to the recent blockade by a section of Turkana residents over the oil transportation. The locals last week paralysed transportation of the crude oil from Lokichar area to Mombasa complaining over insecurity, lack of jobs and need for tenders.

Lonyangapuo said citizens should be wary of leaders who incite them on matters that will one day benefit the whole community.

“I want to call on leaders to be careful with what they say, the tongue is a small organ but it can cause huge impact, those inciting locals against the oil transportation should realize that the same commodity will be beneficial to all of us,” he said.

He called on the locals to learn from more than 20 counties where the trucks loaded with oil passes adding that they have never complained about the exercise because they respect the government’s decision to ensure that the crude product is safeguarded in anticipation that they will benefit from its produce some day.

Turkana South MP James Lomenen and his Turkana East counterpart Mohammed Lokiru have maintained that banditry still remains a threat in the area and want the state to assure residents of their security.

The MPs challenged the interior cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i to address the concerns raised by residents.