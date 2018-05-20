Kenya’s Quite Bright Films signs production deal with Sony Pictures

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Award-winning production house, Quite Bright Films Lifestlye (QBFL) and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have signed a deal to co-develop unscripted cookery formats. SPT will also distribute the series.

Formed by Daniel Prior, Creative Director, and Kiran Jethwa, Director, QBLF is an award-winning production house based in Nairobi. Prior has spent the last 20 years working in film production for television broadcast and corporate distribution.

Jethwa, renowned chef and restaurateur for over 20 years and most recently TV presenter, has already made several successful cookery adventures shows, most recently “The Fearless Chef” for National Geographic as well as “Extreme Foods” on Channel 4.

The duo’s daring nature and entrepreneurial passion saw them create QBFL with a vision to become the region’s leading producer in factual and lifestyle entertainment.

Entice broadcasters

Jethwa said: “QBFL is extremely excited to be entering into a partnership with SPT. We are confident that it will strengthen and build on our current success and commitment to producing world class entertainment driven and inspired by quality content from the East African region.”

Sarah Edwards, Creative Director of Global Unscripted Formats, SPT said: “We are extremely excited to be working with the Quite Bright Films team once more. We are delighted to develop some new and ambitious formats around adventure cookery with Kiran and the team and bring a fresh spin on a genre that continues to entice broadcasters worldwide due to their adaptability and their ability to appeal to a wide audience.”

As well as producing factual entertainment, QBFL continue to work with SPT having previously produced a local version of SPT’s hit studio based, reality series “Lion’s Den” in Kenya, which is now in production for Season 3, with Season 4 also confirmed.