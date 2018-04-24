PSC warns of workforce crisis, asks Parliament to lift hiring freeze

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 08:09, Updated April 24th 2018 at 08:19 GMT +3

Public Service Commission Acting Chairman Peter Ole Nkuraiyia(R) accompanied by CEO Alice Otwala when they appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee at Parliament on Monday 23/04/18 to answer queries on the retirement age [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned of a staffing crisis, noting that at least 50 per cent of public servants are almost 50 years old and will be resigning within 10 years.

Tuesday, the commission sought the intervention of Parliament to push the Treasury to lift a freeze on fresh hiring.

At the same time, PSC wants to be exempted from advertising through the Government Advertising Agency so as to widen its reach to potential job seekers.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), acting PSC chairman Peter ole Nkuraiya said the commission was facing succession management challenges as most of its senior employees were about to retire.

He said the hiring freeze was hurting fresh graduates who hoped to work in the public service.

"Some of the key challenges the commission faces include a freeze on recruitment of staff in the public service resulting in challenges of succession management due to an ageing workforce and staffing gaps in the grading structure due to non-replacement of exiting officers," said Mr Nkuraiya.

“It is our prayer that the National Assembly considers reviewing the freeze on recruitment in the public service to allow for structured annual recruitment strategy to address youth unemployment and succession management challenges in the public service."

He further asked for PAC’s intervention in Parliament to facilitate an increase in the commission's budgetary allocation.