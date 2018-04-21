Former African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Managing Director Dr Elijah Chingosho says profit making

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 23:19, Updated April 21st 2018 at 23:23 GMT +3

Former AFRAA Secretary General Elijah Chingosho (Left) at an Annual General meeting.

Government interference with airline operations, corruption in several African countries and the slow implementation of the Yamoussoukro declaration to open up African skies to continental carriers have been cited among causes for poor performance that has bedeviled many African airlines, leaving them struggling for survival.

Former African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Managing Director Dr Elijah Chingosho says African airlines ability to compete against other world airlines is further compromised by high industry prices and monopolies that charge high prices in some states for services such as fuel supply, ground handling, catering and others, making profit making a mirage for most of the airlines.

Dr Chingosho who retired recently after six years at the helm of the African aviation body says the dismal performance by African airlines is worsened by high industry prices and monopolies that charge high prices in some states for services such as fuel supply, ground handling, catering and others, further eroding competitive capability.

“Airline funds crucial for operations remain blocked for long periods in states like Angola, Nigeria Sudan and others experiencing a shortage of hard currency for reasons including a drop in oil prices on which they relied for their foreign currency earnings.

Dr Chingosho says ailing airlines are targeted for poaching of pilots, technicians, ground handlers and other skilled personnel by well-oiled airlines in the Gulf. “Add to this the destabilizing effect by Governments with a tendency of frequently changing top management cadre in airlines where they have majority shares and the result is disastrous,” he says.

Commenting on the state of most African airports, Dr Chingosho rues inadequate infrastructure that limits their efficiency to handle transit passengers. “Few airports in Sub Saharan Africa have comfortable and user friendly facilities to enable them compete with hubs in the Gulf, Europe and other parts of the world,” he says, singling out Nairobi, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Addis Ababa as exceptions.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He decries the slow progress of the Yamoussoukro decision of 1999 that recommended complete liberalization of African skies for African operators. “It is a pity that only 22 African countries have signed up to the declaration intended to liberate access to the air transport market across Africa yet all other regions in the world have largely fully liberalized their skies, resulting in the growth of the industry punctuated by low cost carriers and significant reduction of air fares or freight tariffs,” laments Dr. Chingosho.

Dr Chingosho prides on the role he has played in reducing operation costs for African airlines, terming it his greatest achievement. “I launched the joint fuel purchase project for African airlines in 2012, a project that today is saving participating airlines at least $36 million (Ksh3.6 billion) annually,” he effuses...

“Besides, I launched the joint ground handling project in 2014 and the network coordination and harmonization project in 2015 that are saving participating airlines millions of Dollars annually. We enhanced our training programmes to benefit hundreds of airline personnel to enhance their expertise in areas such as safety and security,

Dr Chingosho says he led AFRAA in the attainment of ISO 9001:2008 certification in early 2016 in recognition of industry best practices in corporate governance of the Association and world-class quality of Secretariat activities. “AFRAA is the only airline association in the world with this recognition,” he asserts.

He attributes the significant reduction in aircraft accidents in the past few years to what he has done as AFRAA Chief Executive. “I have used my extensive contacts at the African Union to exhort governments to take their safety and security oversight responsibilities seriously. AFRAA’s extensive safety training of airline personnel has greatly helped in that end,

Dr Chingosho is optimistic about the future of African aviation which he says is promising given the growing African economies, a growing population, increasing urbanization, a growing middle-class, and young, technology savvy workers.

He describes the thrust towards fully liberalized African skies as irreversible aided by the deliberate move to reduce non-physical barriers to the movement of people as countries including Kenya allow people who need visas to obtain the documents at the port of entry.

Dr Chingosho says his life has resonated with aircraft since his days as a university student studying aeronautical engineering in the United Kingdom more than two decades ago.

“I joined Zimbabwe Air force on graduation with a Master of Engineering degree from Loughborough University in Leicestershire, England and rose through the ranks between 1984 and 1997 from an Air Lieutenant, Flight Lieutenant, Squadron Leader and Wing Commander to Group Captain during which I was Director of Engineering,” he recounts, a warm smile permeating his face.

“As I rose fast in my career as an Engineer, I saw the need to study how to effectively lead and manage people and resources and acquired a Masters degree in Business Administration and a Doctorate in Business Administration. I also studied transport economics and obtained a Master of Commerce degree in Transport Economics.

Dr Chingosho takes me through a journey from the Air force to Air Zimbabwe where he served as the general Manager in charge of engineering until 2001 when he joined the Nairobi based AFRAA as Technical Training Director until 2011 when he took over the reins as Secretary General and chief executive to his recent retirement to pursue other interests.

Dr Chingosho has been replaced at the helm of AFRAA by Mr Abderahmane Berthe, a former Chief Executive Officer of Air Burkina.

Born in Zimbabwe in 1959, Dr Chingosho is married with three children.