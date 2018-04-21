Online retailer Jumia to give away movie tickets

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:23 GMT +3

Online retailer Jumia has partnered with a German electronics supplier Saturn in a deal that will see shoppers walk away with movie tickets.

The deal with Saturn will see winning Jumia shoppers receive tickets for the Avengers movie at Anga iMax Diamond Plaza, as Jumia moves to increase online activities.

The exclusive on April 26 before the movie is opened to the public.

“Customers who shop for any Saturn products on our platform will get two free movie tickets each to the premiere cocktail event on April 26,” said Jumia Public Relations Manager Pauline Masese.