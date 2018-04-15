Huawei unveils new smartphone targeting youth

| Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 14th 2018 at 18:53 GMT +3

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018

Chinese handset maker, Huawei has unveiled its Y7 Prime 2018 smartphone in the Kenya market targeting the youth.

The smartphone, which will start selling on April 19, will retail at Sh16,999 in all dealer stores across the country.

The Huawei Y7 Prime features 3GB + 32 GB, 5.99” full view display, dual camera and outstanding battery life, while remaining at a highly competitive price range. Another interesting feature is face unlock.

Speaking at the launch of the new series, Huawei Country Director Derek Du said Generation Z, the youth demographic is on the rise – and in formidable numbers.

“Born and raised in digital age, this demographic is young, energetic, optimistic and highly tech-savvy. Technology is central to their lifestyles, but most of today’s flagship devices on the market are beyond their reach due to their high prices,” Du said.

He added that growing up against a backdrop of globalisation and economic turbulence has deeply influenced and shaped their values, making Generation Z more prudent with funds and less interested in luxury pursuits than their millennial predecessors.

DIGITAL LIFESTYLES

The desire of Gen-Z consumers for budget smartphones has created an unmet demand in the market that Huawei is addressing with the new Y Series.

He said in today’s market, the devices competing in the same price range as the new Y Series often deliver uninspiring experiences.

“The Gen-Z consumers have voiced their desire for devices that are full-featured, fun and can keep up with their digital lifestyles – something that the market has been failing to deliver, until now with our new Huawei Y7 Prime Series. With it, Huawei is not just disrupting the market, but we are also demonstrating to our audience something far more important: we listen,” he explained.

The phone’s wider FullView display provides more practical screen space, which is especially useful when Split-Screen Mode is on. This feature enables users to view two apps concurrently on the screen.