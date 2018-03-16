Juliana Rotich and Githinji Gitahi join Standard Group board

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 17:24, Updated March 16th 2018 at 17:42 GMT +3

Juliana Rotich.

The Board of The Standard Group PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Juliana Rotich and Dr Githinji Gitahi as Independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from 16th March 2018.

Ms Rotich is an entrepreneur, consultant and advisor. She was previously Executive Director at BRCK.org, a position she has held since February 2016 and a Director at BRCK Inc. since October 2013. Previously, Ms Juliana Rotich was a Co-Founder and CEO at Ushahidi Inc. in Chicago and Kenya in the years 2011 to 2015. She has also held various positions as Program Director, Data Analyst, and Consultant at several high technology companies.

Ms Rotich serves as an Advisor to the Councils of BASF, Risk Cooperative, Africa Technology Ventures (ATV) and the Lemelson Foundation. She is a Trustee of Bankinter Foundation for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Spain, Board member of Digital Impact Alliance and the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

She holds a degree in Computer Science from University of Missouri, Kansas City, is a Sr. TED Fellow, MIT Media Lab Director’s Fellow and has a wealth of experience in the IT industry spanning over 15 years

Ms Rotich has a wealth of experience in information technology and the Board is con­ dent that it will immensely bene­fit from her experience and skills. Dr Githinji Gitahi.

Dr Githinji is the Group Chief Executive Officer of AMREF Health Africa. Previously, he served as International VP and Regional Director, Africa, of Smile Train and International Regional Director, Africa.

Dr Githinji also worked at Nation Media Group as Managing Director, Monitor Publications Ltd (an NMG subsidiary in Uganda) and General Manager (Marketing and Circulation).

Earlier, he held senior marketing positions – as Head, Marketing Expert Relations, Marketing Manager, Medical Marketing Manager and Group Product Manager (Panadol and Hedex) at GlaxoSmithkline Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East. He has also served as Medical Services Manager at Madison Insurance Co. Ltd.

Dr Githinji is also the International Co-Chair for UHC2030, a World Bank and WHO initiative for Universal Health Coverage.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Marketing option) from United States International University and a Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery from University of Nairobi.

Dr Githinji has a wealth of experience in marketing and the Board is con­ dent that it will immensely bene­ t from his experience and skills.

The Board takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Ms Rotich and Dr Githinji on their appointment.