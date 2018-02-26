Villagers stone investors during a sh35 billion site visit Next Story
Africa gears up for tourism showcase Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

National Environment Management Authority arrests 9 over banned plastic bags

By Edwin Nyarangi | Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 11:49, Updated February 26th 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3

KISII, KENYA: National Environment Management Authority officers arrested nine people found with plastic bags during an operation in Kisii and Keroka towns at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Karen residents battle another construction

Nema Compliance and Enforcement Director Zephaniah Ouma said they were targeting small-scale traders who have continued to wrap foodstuffs in plastic bags in small quantities for sale.

Mr Ouma, who was accompanied by County Nema Director Tom Togo, told journalists they were out to ensure that the sellers of plastic bags across the country had no market since most Kenyans had embraced other forms of carrying their goods.

 “We want to caution (plastic bag) sellers and buyers that they risk arrest and a jail term of up to four years or fine of up to Sh2 million,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
NEMA
Plastic Ban

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

CS Matiang’i among owners of controversial Karen land

CS Matiang’i among owners of controversial Karen land

NEMA orders donkey abattoir closed

NEMA orders donkey abattoir closed

Nema warns locals over plastic bags

Nema warns locals over plastic bags

PS differs with Nema on plastic bottles ban

PS differs with Nema on plastic bottles ban

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited