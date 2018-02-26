National Environment Management Authority arrests 9 over banned plastic bags

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 11:49, Updated February 26th 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3

KISII, KENYA: National Environment Management Authority officers arrested nine people found with plastic bags during an operation in Kisii and Keroka towns at the weekend.

Nema Compliance and Enforcement Director Zephaniah Ouma said they were targeting small-scale traders who have continued to wrap foodstuffs in plastic bags in small quantities for sale.

Mr Ouma, who was accompanied by County Nema Director Tom Togo, told journalists they were out to ensure that the sellers of plastic bags across the country had no market since most Kenyans had embraced other forms of carrying their goods.

“We want to caution (plastic bag) sellers and buyers that they risk arrest and a jail term of up to four years or fine of up to Sh2 million,” he said.